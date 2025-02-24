The World’s Now Second Biggest Retailer is All Over Massachusetts

The world's biggest retailer for the past 12 years has slipped to second place but still brings in a bundle of money. Massachusetts folks still go to this department store in droves, especially around the holidays and Black Friday.

It's been reported by several online sources that after 12 years on top Walmart has been dethroned by Amazon as the top retailer. While Amazon is currently king of retail, Walmart still brought in $180.6 billion in revenue in the final three months of 2024. In comparison, Amazon raked in $187.8 billion.

Walmart still dominates in grocery sales and let me tell you from experience their online pickup and delivery option is second to none. Walmart's staff consistently gets the items out to my vehicle quickly and there are rarely any errors in my orders.

While shopping online these days has become the preferred method for many (which is where Amazon excels) you can easily order items from Walmart plus the retail giant has 48 locations in Massachusetts which means there's more than likely a Walmart that isn't too far away from where you live.

Walmart has locations in the following cities and towns in Massachusetts (SC stands for Supercenter) :

Pittsfield

North Adams (SC)

Chicopee (SC)

Westfield (SC)

Northampton

Springfield (SC)

Hadley

Ware (SC)

Worcester (SC)

Leicester (SC)

North Oxford (SC)

Gardner (SC)

Northborough (SC)

West Boylston

Leominster (SC)

Orange (SC)

Sturbridge

Hudson (SC)

Whitinsville (SC)

Lunenburg

Tewskbury (SC)

Framingham

Saugus (SC)

Bellingham

North Attleborough (SC)

Walpole (SC)

Raynham (2 locations, both Supercenters)

Quincy (SC)

Methuen

Avon (SC)

Fall River (SC)

Danvers

Seekonk

North Dartmouth (SC)

Lynn

Plymouth (SC)

Halifax (SC)

Salem

Weymouth

Wareham (SC)

Chelmsford

North Reading

Brockton

Abington

Fairhaven

Teaticket

While I love the convenience of shopping on Amazon, if I need something at the very last minute, there is a Walmart about 5 minutes away from where I live which is super convenient. You can read more about Amazon and Walmart's world domination in the retail industry here.

