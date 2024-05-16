Massachusetts is Home the 2nd Oldest Potato Chip Brand in the World

Whether you're playing poker with friends, watching a movie with a loved one, or looking for a delicious snack to fill your hunger, a bag of potato chips can fill the bill. Potato chips have come a long way and nowadays the savory snack comes in every size and flavor imaginable but did you know one of the world's oldest potato chip brands was founded in Massachusetts?

Massachusets is Home to the Second Oldest Potato Chip Brand in the World

According to Oldest.org Tri-Sum Potato Chips is a New England staple, founded in Leominster, Massachusetts as the aptly named, Leominster Potato Chip Company in 1908. J.P. Duchesneau was hand-cooking potato chips and delivering them to homes by carriage at this time, an idea that took root as an establishment that has endured for over a century. Now known as Tri-Sum Potato Chips the site notes that the company remains a 4-generation institution of this famous family, who continues to produce fan-favorite chips.

Where Can I Purchase Tri-Sum Potato Chips? Are The Chips Still Available in Massachusetts?

Tri-Sum Potato Chips is available in many flavors including original, sour cream & onion, barbecue, and more. You can purchase these chips at Market Basket Supermarkets which has locations in Massachusetts including Leominster, Maynard, Waltham, and more. You can find a store near you by going to the supermarket's store locator. You can also easily purchase Tri-Sum Potato Chips on the brand's website. The site also offers fun tote bags and multipurpose clips for sale.

So, if you are looking for a new potato chip why not try the world's second oldest potato chip brand? Go ahead and try some of these Tri-Sum chips. You'll be eating a piece of history. You can check out the other oldest potato chip brands in the world by going here.

