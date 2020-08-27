Second Saturday Registration Day on Campus & Virtually at BCC

Berkshire Community College (BCC) will host its second Saturday open registration day, on campus and virtually, on Aug. 29, from 8:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m.

During this registration event, applicants and students may show up in person or online to get help registering for the fall 2020 semester, which begins Sept. 8. BCC enrollment teams will be available both on-campus and remotely, working on-site to help promote a friendly, welcoming educational community for all who visit.

Should the weather cooperate, staff will be located both inside and outside of the Field Administration building to assist with questions and offer support. Six-foot distances will be maintained between staff and visitors. The use of hand sanitizers and cleaning supplies will be used before and after every in-person student appointment. Students will also have access to private laptops with cameras and private meeting spaces when necessary. Anyone coming to campus is required to wear a mask and must fill out the Campus Access Request form prior to arrival, which can be found here.

The Student Financial Services team will be on hand to assist with financial aid and FAFSA related questions, but will only be able to take credit cards or checks that day for any bill payments. Admissions, Testing, the Digital Commons within the Jonathan Edwards Library, and the Bookstore will all be open and available. Students may use financial aid this Saturday to purchase books at the Bookstore. Advisors and staff from the Registrar’s office will be available in a remote environment and students can access those offices remotely or from computers provided on campus.

The use of an online Zoom waiting room for people looking to make appointments with Advising will be utilized, on-campus or off, where students will get queued up to meet with the Academic Advising team to register for courses. Students can access this Zoom waiting room this Saturday by going here. To this end, the College will also now be extending its Advising office hours and students can take advantage of walk-in Registration until 6:00 p.m., Monday-Thursday starting now through Sep. 15.

