MA State Police Locate Second Victim in “Jaws” Bridge Jumping Accident
Massachusetts Police announced that at approximately 11:30 AM today a shell fisherman located the deceased body of a young adult male on the western edge of Sengekontacket Pond.
Investigators say the body matches the description of Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, who has been the subject of a weeklong ongoing search since he went missing Sunday night after jumping from the Big Bridge (Jaws Bridge) between Edgartown and Oak Bluffs.
We extend our deepest condolences to the Bulgin family upon the devasting loss of these two young men.Massachusetts State Police
Yesterday evening, Massachusetts State Police Sergeant David Mackin, the commander of the State Police-Oak Bluffs Barracks, along with Oak Bluffs Police Chief John Searle and Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee, attended a vigil in memory of the two young men who perished after jumping from Big Bridge Sunday night.
The victims, brothers Tavaris and Tavaughn Bulgin, were from Jamaica and working for the summer at a restaurant on Martha’s Vineyard. Tavaris’ body was recovered from the ocean on Monday. The search for Tavaughn, who is presumed to have also died, is ongoing.