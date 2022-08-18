MA State Police Locate Second Victim in “Jaws” Bridge Jumping Accident

Massachusetts Police announced that at approximately 11:30 AM today a shell fisherman located the deceased body of a young adult male on the western edge of Sengekontacket Pond.

Investigators say the body matches the description of Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, who has been the subject of a weeklong ongoing search since he went missing Sunday night after jumping from the Big Bridge (Jaws Bridge) between Edgartown and Oak Bluffs.