Second Mega Millions Jackpot Hits in Massachusetts in One Week

On the same day sports betting went live in Massachusetts, a second lucky resident hit it big on a Mega Millions ticket.

Just seven days after a winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $31 million was sold in Belchertown, a second has been sold in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Previous to these two winners, Massachusetts had only seen four Mega Millions jackpot winners since 2002.

The most recent winner was sold at Gibbs Gas Station on Winn Street where it matched all six numbers drawn last night, Tuesday, January 31. 07-09-18-29-39 with the Mega Ball being 13.

Just the previous Tuesday, January 24, a Mega Millions ticket was sold at a grocery store in Belchertown, Massachusetts that is worth $31 million. According to officials from Mass Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at the Stop & Shop on George Hannum Street in the Springfield suburb. Stop & Shop will receive a $50,000 bonus as establishments that sell the winning tickets do.

It was a Quic Pic ticket that contained the numbers 33-41-47-50-62 with a MegaBall 20. The $31 million prize would yield a $16.3 lump sum cash option if the winner chooses that payout.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won in Massachusetts was back in 2004 and carried a price tag of $294 million.