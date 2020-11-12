See Striking Photos of the Tourism Industry During COVID-19

Eerie quiet fell on busting tourist destinations starting in March. The COVID-19 pandemic has altered life around the globe, and nowhere is the change as obvious as the emptied-out beaches, museums, and historical sites where tourists throng and local economies make their money.

Many destinations have reopened, but continuing infection transmission and fear of commingling make these once-busy venues shadows of their former selves. When travelers do return it's with masks and social distancing, sometimes separated by Plexiglass partitions. Some have adjusted, like the Elvis impersonator who will now host vow renewals from Las Vegas over Zoom. Cruise ships, on the other hand, are being broken down and sold for scrap.