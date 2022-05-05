Senior Living Facility In Pittsfield Set For A Grand Re-Opening!

Wingate Residences at Melbourne Place, in Pittsfield, is getting set for its Grand Re-opening.

Wingate Healthcare, which touts itself as the Northeast’s premier provider of healthcare and hospitality for seniors, is inviting the public to celebrate the reopening of its senior-living community at 140 Melbourne Road in Pittsfield on June 9th, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Invitation only ribbon-cutting event...

According to a media release, a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Scott Schuster, founder of Wingate Healthcare, will be held at 3:15 PM. This is an invitation-only event.

A reimagined facility...

The community has been reimaged by William Caligari Interiors, of Berkshire County, to provide the most contemporary amenities for residents. The facility touts reimaged spaces including a beautiful dining room, modernized bistro, a great room featuring a grand fireplace, the arts, and media room, an expanded deck with a newly installed fire pit, as well as two salons with one dedicated specifically to memory care residents.

Enhanced independent living offered...

Officials say that Wingate Residences at Melbourne Place offers enhanced independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The independent and assisted living options at Wingate are designed to help you or your loved one remain active, engaged, and energized while receiving individual assistance with daily living activities, while The Neighborhood is designed for individuals living with dementia, who have progressed beyond the early stages of cognitive decline.

Wingate is also rolling out its signature programs including Aqua by Wingate and the three W’s program. Aqua by Wingate is an interactive lifestyle designed to be a part of your daily routine. It is the way to refresh your body, restore your energy and rethink the way you live.

Wingate Wisdom, Wingate Wellness, and Wingate Warmth all make up the three W’s of Wingate, including art, music, cooking, reminiscing, and therapeutic activities to promote independence.

Here is a post on the reopening from last month on the Wingate Residences at Melbourne Place Facebook page:

For more information, or to schedule a tour of Wingate Residences at Melbourne Place, you can reach out to the community directly at 413-499-1992.

