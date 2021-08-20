Sentencing For Pittsfield Man Who Attacked Woman With Hammer

As someone famous once said, "Justice is like a train that is always late." Well, I say, "Better late than never." Justice triumphs once again!

According to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, a conviction was finally secured for an assault and battery case dating from 2016. The Berkshire DA's Office secured a state prison sentence of a Pittsfield man who broke into a woman’s home and attacked her with a hammer.

In September of 2016, Curtis McGirt of Pittsfield, first pushed in a screen window, damaging property inside a home, and assaulted the victim. He returned to the house later and struck the victim with a hammer.

On Wednesday, Judge Jane Mulqueen sentenced Curtis McGirt, 45, to serve five to seven years in state prison on charges of breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, aggravated assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and malicious destruction of property over $250.

Judge Mulqueen also sentenced McGirt to serve concurrent time at the Berkshire County House of Correction on single counts of threat to commit a crime, assault and battery, and malicious destruction of property. The state’s sentencing guidelines recommend a sentence of four to six years.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington had this to say in the statement:

I thank the Pittsfield Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory for their investigation into this violent assault. This conviction holds Mr. McGirt accountable for his actions and provides the victim an opportunity to heal.

