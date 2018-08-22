September Featured Artist at Local Gallery

Sandisfield, MA- J.D. Logan is the featured artist at the Sandisfield Arts Center Gallery for the Month of September. The public is invited to an opening reception on Saturday, September 1 from 2:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. The gallery is open before and after scheduled events and performances. You can get more information by going here

“Since I began painting, I have always tried to keep my images simple and uncluttered. Leaving people or animals out of my work creates a sense of stillness and peace. Because of this, people have always found my work to have a calming effect on them. I have been focusing on trees as my main subject matter. I find them interesting to observe at different times of the day and year. Trees are constantly changing and no two are alike, and they present me with endless artistic possibilities” ~ J.D. Logan

(Article information and image sent to WSBS from the Sandisfield Arts Center for online/on-air use)