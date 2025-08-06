Berkshire County has been experiencing some great weather lately. It hasn't been too hot recently, and the wet weather has been kept to a minimum. The beautiful Berkshire weather has made for some fun activities, including hiking, swimming, camping, outdoor concerts, downtown gatherings, playground activities for the kids, and much more. It's the kind of weather you don't want to see end. We know nothing lasts forever, but can't we just hold on a little longer?

Get our free mobile app

The September Forecast is Calling for Consistent Rain for Berkshire County

As we all know, forecasts can change, and hopefully the September forecast will because according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the September forecast predicts rain during every week for Berkshire County. Plugging in the zip codes for the three big areas of the county, including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and North Adams, below is a week-by-week September forecast for Berkshire County.

Current Old Farmer's Almanac September Forecast for Berkshire County, Massachusetts

Sep 1-5 Isolated showers, cool

Sep 6-19 Rainy periods, cool

Sep 20-24 Showers north, sunny south; cool, then warm

Sep 25-30 Showers, then sunny; cool

The Berkshires Offers Plenty of Fun Outdoor Activities in September. Hopefully, We Won't Experience Complete Washouts

With any luck and Mother Nature in our corner, on those days when rain is expected, hopefully, they're not complete washouts because there are still many outdoor activities to experience during September, including farmers markets, fairs, car shows, outdoor concerts, fall runs and walks for charity, golf tournaments, outdoor weddings, and more. You know how the Berkshire County weather can be, though; if you don't like the weather, just wait 10 minutes.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF