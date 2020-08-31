September Programs At Mass Audubon

The Mass Audubon Society is pleased to announce upcoming events will be held during the month of September. Some will be presented virtually, but other various get-togethers will be offered in person as masks MUST be worn and proper social distancing guidelines are going to be strictly enforced.

Without further ado, here are some of the FREE scheduled happenings throughout the upcoming month here in Berkshire county:

VIRTUAL BIRDING AT THE MOUNT: SEPTEMBER 1ST, 8TH & 15TH FROM 7:30 TO 9 AM

This is YOUR chance to explore author Edith Wharton's original estate located in "Lovely Lenox" Massachusetts which includes it's woods, wetlands and meadows. This presentation is of a virtual nature via Zoom as you can also learn skills to bird watch in that particular vicinity. Pre-registration is required by clicking this link.

BIRDING AT PLEASANT VALLEY: SEPTEMBER 2ND, 9TH 16TH AND 23RD FROM 7:30 TO 9 AM

This is your opportunity to check out Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary's beaver ponds, wetlands, woods and meadows. This program is funded by a grant from The Lenox Cultural Council and participants MUST bring their own binoculars. Masks MUST be worn and proper social distancing will be enforced. Pre-registration is required. NO walk-ins. Beginners are welcome. To sign up ,log on here. The Sanctuary is located at 472 West Mountain Road in "Lovely" Lenox, Massachusetts.

BIRDING AT CANOE MEADOWS: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4TH, 11TH, 18TH AND 25TH FROM 7:30 TO 9 AM:

This venue is a terrific opportunity to spot migrant species in our backyard. You can also explore wetlands, meadows and woodlands. This program will be presented on location and ALL attendees MUST wear masks and adhere to proper social distancing guidelines. This program is funded by a grant by Natural Resources Damages to support full restoration of The Housatonic River. Bring your own binoculars. Pre-registration is required. NO walk-ins and participants MUST bring their own binoculars. To sign up, click on the link by going here. Canoe Meadows is located on Holmes Road in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

A HAWK WATCH PICNIC AT OLD BALDY: SEPTEMBER 19TH FROM 10:30 AM TO 1 PM:

The Old Baldy Wildlife Sanctuary located off Norton Road in Otis will present this one day event where you can take a short 5 to 7 minute hike that encompasses one and a third miles as participants will also learn about birds of prey and they'll be able to view hawks at their natural habitat. A picnic will follow. This is a rare opportunity as the facility is NOT open for public visitation as pre-registration is mandatory. NO walk-ins and all in attendance MUST bring their own binoculars, wear masks and practice proper social distancing. Log on here to reserve your spot as space is limited.

For more details on these exciting outdoor adventures, log on to The Mass Audubon Society's web site.

