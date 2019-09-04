September Workshops For Nonprofits

GREAT BARRINGTON -- The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires will present three workshops in September and host a Massachusetts Service Alliance information session.

Stephanie Lawrence, founder of Cause after a Pause, presents a workshop and networking session geared towards women looking to make a career change or find a new role in the nonprofit sector. The event takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn in Pittsfield.

On Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Communications and Development Consultant, Jenni Haley, leads a hands-on session entitled “Workshopping your Annual Appeal Letter.” In a small group format, participants will engage in group discussion and writing exercises designed to help fundraising staff strengthen their copywriting skills and compose clear, bold appeal letters that emotionally connect with donors. The workshop takes place in the Conservatory room at Hilton Garden Inn at 1032 South Street in Pittsfield.

“Social Media Hacks” takes place on Sept. 24 at MCLA’s Design Lab on Main Street in North Adams from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Presenter Dawn Stanyon shares her expertise on how to develop a social media system that doesn’t take up all of your time, that conveys your brand, and gets people in your door.

The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires will host the Massachusetts Service Alliance on Wednesday, Sept. 25th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Pittsfield. Massachusetts Service Alliance leaders will talk about trainings and technical assistance available to help organizations more effectively and efficiently engage volunteers and corps-based service members to help meet their nonprofit mission. The event is free for nonprofits.

The Nonprofit Center is dedicated to connecting nonprofits to resources. Register for the above workshops and events by going here.

