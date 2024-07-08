If you purchased some cooked chicken products lately, you may want to read on. There is a major recall going on now due to possible listeria contamination according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The FSIS issued a media statement announcing:

Al-Safa US LLC, the importer of record located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, is recalling approximately 2,010 pounds of imported frozen ready-to-eat chicken products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The FSIS reports that the chicken products were produced on June 5, 2024, in Canada and imported to the U.S. on two dates: June 13, 2024, and June 21, 2024. The two products subject to recall are as follows:

12.1-oz. cardboard box package containing “Al Safa Halal Charcoal Grilled Chicken Seekh Kebab Grilled, Minced, Chicken Patty Kebab” with “NOV 30 25” and “0605404” printed on a sticker on the outside of the package.

14.11-oz. cardboard box package containing “Al Safa Halal Fully Cooked Chicken Chapli Kebab Seasoned Chicken Patty” with “NOV 30 25” and “0605416” printed on a sticker on the outside of the package.

Here are some product images:

Courtesy Al-Safa US LLC/FSIS Courtesy Al-Safa US LLC/FSIS loading...

Courtesy Al-Safa US LLC/FSIS Courtesy Al-Safa US LLC/FSIS loading...

These frozen chicken products were distributed all across the United States. Listeria can cause a serious infection that kills about 260 Americans annually which makes it a potentially serious bacteria.

In case you're not familiar with the possible health risks of Listeria contamination, it can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in small children. It can also pose health risks to the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Even healthy people can experience short-term effects such as severe headaches, nausea, diarrhea, and more. Sadly, Listeria contamination can also cause miscarriages among pregnant women.

The problem was discovered after FSIS performed routine product testing and the results indicated the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. To date, no reports have been confirmed of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

FSIS urges consumers who have purchased these products to not consume them. Throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. For more on this story, visit the FSIS website here.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you. Gallery Credit: Rachel Cavanaugh

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff