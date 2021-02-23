Seven People Transported After Monday Pile-Up In Stockbridge

Seven people were transported to hospitals after a three-car motor vehicle accident on Lee Road in Stockbridge.

According to a story reported on by Western Mass News, seven people were transported after a multi-car accident Monday evening.

The accident occurred at the corner of Lee Road and East Street in Stockbridge.

According to the Stockbridge Fire Chief, nine people suffered what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Six were transported to Berkshire Hospital, one to Fairview Hospital, and two refused treatment.

The road was closed while crews were on scene.

Stockbridge Police and Fire responded as well as Lee Police and MassDOT.

No cause of the accident was available, but the Stockbridge Fire Chief said roads were very icy from the snow and cold temperatures.

Drivers, you should always keep in mind that any road can become dangerous during ice and snow conditions. Some ice and snow driving tips:

Often, friction forces between tires and the road are not strong enough to overcome gravity to slow or stop a car on an icy hill.

Use light, steady pressure on the brake pedal to maintain the right speed. This allows your braking system to maintain traction. If you don't have ABS, start slowly and keep it slow by lightly pumping the brakes. Never use cruise control in icy conditions.

Always adjust your speed down to account for lower traction. Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids. Don't try to get moving in a hurry and take time to slow down for a stoplight.

Please let's all be cautious and safe out there. Not just during the winter but always. You can check out the initial story at Western Mass News' website here.