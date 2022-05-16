Severe Thunderstorm Watch Posted Until 8PM

Unfortanenlty sky-gazers were not able to check out the total lunar eclipse last night in the Berkshires because of the cloud cover and rain.

Although mostly sunny today Berkshire County could get hit with a severe thunderstorm this afternoon or early evening. The National Weather Service has posted a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8 pm.

The complete National Weather Service forecast for the Berkshires is below.

This Afternoon Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers between 1am and 2am. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 50. South wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night Isolated showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Scattered showers, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.