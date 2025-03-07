A Sexual Assault Loophole Could Become Illegal in Massachusetts

It's sad but a fact that even in this day and age, sexual conduct between school staff members/positions of authority and minors still occurs in Massachusetts. Whether it's in Boston, Worcester, or the Berkshires, it's a sad reality.

Get our free mobile app

Without getting into specific examples, you see, read and hear about these incidents in the news. Sometimes, these dangerous acts occur for years before they are brought to the surface. There may be a light at the end of the tunnel as a group of Massachusetts officials will be holding a Zoom session in a step to making these acts illegal.

In a press release sent to us from Massachusetts State Representative, Leigh Davis, she, along with Senator Joan Lovely, Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue, Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker, and ENOUGH ABUSE Executive Director Jetta Bernier will hold a virtual press conference to discuss An Act Relative to Sexual Assaults by Adults in Positions of Authority or Trust.

What is the Current Act?

It's hard to believe that this act isn't illegal as it's scary and downright dangerous. Currently there is a loophole in Massachusetts as sexual conduct between adults in positions of authority or trust in a public or private school setting and minors under their supervision isn't a criminal act. I know, it's crazy. It gets even crazier.

According to the act, under current law, adults in these roles cannot be prosecuted for this type of misconduct if the minor is 16 or older, the legal age of consent in Massachusetts.

The virtual press conference via Zoom will explore ideas and missions on how to close the loophole and make this act and future incidents illegal in Massachusetts.

Details on the Massachusetts Virtual Conference

The Zoom conference will be this Monday, March 10 from 10-10:30 am. You can access the Zoom link here. Pre-registration is required.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff