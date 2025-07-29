An extremely popular national burger chain is opening another Massachusetts location this week. The burger chain is the first of its kind in this particular region on the Bay State, which also happens to be a popular destination to travel during the Summer months.

With the addition of the new burger chain franchise spot, it will be the 16th Massachusetts location that the franchise has in existence in the Bay State. On Wednesday, July 30th, Shake Shack will open its newest Massachusetts location in Hyannis.

The new Shake Shack will be at The Landing at Hyannis, 790 Iyannough Road, which is also across from the Cape Cod Mall. The Hyannis location of the popular burger franchise is the first to be on Cape Cod.

According to the 'Cape Cod Times', the new Shake Shack location's ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday (July 30th) and guests in attendance will receive a custom Shake Shack beach towel. The Greater Hyannis Chamber of Commerce will also be on-hand for the event. A press release for the event states:

Situated directly in front of a community green space along with ample patio seating, the location is perfect for grabbing a bite and taking it outdoors to enjoy whilst playing a round of cornhole with friends and family.

While Shake Shack is well known for its burgers and extensive burger menu, it also serves up a great chicken sandwich menu, crinkle-cut fries which also include their limited-time Spicy Fries (with or without cheese) with Ranch, a great hog dog menu, and several amazing flavors of shakes to choose from.

The hours for the new Hyannis Shack Shack location will be 11am-9:30pm, Monday thru Saturday and 12-6pm on Sunday.

There are now 400 Shake Shack locations in 34 states throughout the U.S. Of course, in Massachusetts, every Shake Shack location happens to be on the eastern side of the state. Any chance we can get one over here in the Berkshires?

