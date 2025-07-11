Many Massachusetts residents know that areas of the ocean around Cape Cod have shark activity. As a matter of fact, several great white sharks have been spotted off the coast of Cape Cod this month. Be careful where you swim.

A Massachusetts Man Was Bitten By a Shark When He Tried to release it back into the Ocean

It's always important to take precautions when shark activity is present. However, some people forge ahead and interact with sharks. It can end ugly. Several media sources are reporting that a Massachusetts man was bitten by a shark in Nantucket when he was trying to bring it back to the ocean. The man reeled in the shark and tried to release it back into the waters, at which point the sandbar shark twisted around and bit the man on the leg.

It Could Have Been Worse for the Massachusetts Man

Oh my, where to start with the commentary. Puppies and kittens are perfect candidates for physical interaction, not sharks. Luckily, the man didn't suffer more serious injuries. He was flown off the island by a Boston Medflight helicopter to a mainland hospital to be treated for the injuries that he sustained from the bite.

A Story to Share for Years to Come

One thing is for sure: this incident is something he'll remember for the rest of his life, and it will make for a great story. Avoid sharks and leave any interaction with them to the professionals. You'll thank yourself in the long run.

