Sheffield – COVID-19 Update: Mar. 16

From the Town of Sheffield

Dear Sheffield Residents: March 16, 2020

Your Board of Selectmen took several actions today to help ensure the health of our community and employees and reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. They are:

We have declared a State of Emergency in the Town of Sheffield on COVID-19 to best prepare for what may lie ahead and to have access to FEMA, MEMA and other resources.

Town Hall will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17th through March 30th; this may be extended. However employees will be working normal hours and there to take your phone calls, meet with you by appointment if needed and process Town business. All Town Hall offices may be reached at 229-7000, press 1 and the extension you need:

Town Clerk x 151 Town Administrator/BOS x 152, Treasurer/Tax Collector x 153 Assessors x 155

Bldg Inspector/Zoning Enforcement Officer x 156

Board of Health, ZBA, Planning Board & Conservation Commission x 157

Please consider using online payments by going here or the drop box outside of Town Hall, in addition to regular mail. If using the drop box, please clearly indicate the department on your envelope.

The Transfer Station will be open as usual; attendants have been asked not to assist you.

The Police Station lobby is open as usual.

The Fire Department is available as always and will be working closely with Southern Berkshire Ambulance Squad and our Police Department on medical calls.

You may take your 2020US Census at my2020census.gov or by filling out your paper census; all Sheffield Census Access Centers are closed for now.

The Highway Department will be working a normal schedule.

Emergency regulations regarding restaurants and eat-in food services. The Bushnell Sage Library will be closed, effectively immediately through March 30th; this closing may be extended. See the Library website:

We will know the status of the Senior Center tomorrow and update you.

We encourage you to practice social distancing and limit your errands & interactions to those which are necessary.

We will keep you informed in the days ahead and thank you all for your understanding and patience. Up-to-date information will be posted on the Town’s website.