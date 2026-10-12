Berkshire County is loaded with fall events every year. Whether it's the Lenox Apple Squeeze, Lee Founder's Day, or the Naumkeag Pumpkin Show, there's always something going on in fall that entertains kids, families, and people of all ages.

A Berkshire County Town Will Debut a Fall Festival Which is Free and Open to the Public

This year, the town of Sheffield has teamed up with the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce and will host Sheffield's first annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 17, from 3- 9 p.m. on the Town Green right in the center of Sheffield. I'm looking forward to checking out the event. I'll be broadcasting from the event on WSBS for a portion of the time beginning at 3 pm.

What Activities will be at the Sheffield Fall Festival?

The event will include free activity hours from 3- 7 pm. You and the kids will have plenty to do and experience, including live music, hayrides, face painting, photo cutouts, upcycle projects, kids' games, animal-assisted activities, a community mural, touch-a-truck, craft demonstrations, a costume parade, story time, a pumpkin cook-off/bake-off, jack-o'-lantern contest, and lighting and many more activites.

Why are the Town and the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce Putting on the Sheffield Fall Festival?

While you can assume that this event is to give people another fun, free, fall option (and that is true), Betsy Andrus, Executive Director of the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce, talked about the Chamber's drive behind hosting the upcoming inaugural event. It has to do with the local businesses and organizations in Sheffield and how they are the cornerstone of keeping Sheffield and the Berkshires local and thriving. Here's what Besty said about this in an interview I recently conducted with her.

Our goal is to highlight the local businesses and organizations that support the town and our entire community. We want people to see that without these smaller, local businesses and amazing nonprofit organizations that we have and even the divisions of the town that work really hard every day for the community, this town and this community aren't going to thrive.

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It's a good reminder that when you are at these free, local events, you should support the local businesses that support the community. The reason why this event and so many local events are free around the Berkshires is that local businesses and local organizations sponsor the events. The Sheffield Fall Festival alone has over a dozen local sponsors.

Is Everything Free at the Sheffield Fall Festival?

Admission to the fall festival is free. There will be vendors, including food vendors selling products and food at the event.

What Food Options Will Be Available at the Sheffield Fall Festival?

According to Betsy, the following vendors will be selling food during the Sheffield Fall Festival.

Gulotta's Marke t - They will have their tents up and will offer grab-and-go foods. Their market will be filled with food as usual, and you can purchase from there in addition to what's available under the tents.

t - They will have their tents up and will offer grab-and-go foods. Their market will be filled with food as usual, and you can purchase from there in addition to what's available under the tents. Roberto's Pizza - The staff will be out in front of Roberto's with a portable pizza oven and they will be selling pizza from inside Roberto's too.

- The staff will be out in front of Roberto's with a portable pizza oven and they will be selling pizza from inside Roberto's too. Modern Milk Bar - They will be serving up ice cream.

- They will be serving up ice cream. Lakeville Mexican Grill - They will be serving up food from their menu.

- They will be serving up food from their menu. The American Legion - They are partnering with Silk's Variety. They will have a beer and wine garden in front of Silk's.

Festival After Hours Details

The Sheffield Fall Festival will also include after-hours entertainment, including live music, a bonfire, food, and fun. These events will take place from 7 pm to 9 pm at two locations, including Dewey Hall and Roberto's Pizza. Just hang out and relax.

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We know that Saturday, October 17, will be a nice day. I'm looking forward to seeing you at the first annual Sheffield Fall Festival.

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