Sheffield Historical Society Invites You to a Winter Wonderland

If you are looking to brighten up your holiday season and enjoy a family event while feeling safe, then this event is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

The Sheffield Historical Society invites you to stroll through a festive “enchanted forest” of 20 lit and decorated trees which takes place evenings from 4-7 between Dec. 12 through Jan. 6. This stroll is free of charge. The Winter Wonderland will be on the Society grounds behind the Dan Raymond House (next to the Town Hall parking lot). Each tree in the forest will be sponsored and decorated by local businesses, organizations and families.

The opening celebration takes place on Dec. 12 from 4 to 7pm. A second celebration will be held on Dec. 19, also from 4 to 7pm. Sheffield Historical Society invites the entire community to enjoy these Saturday evenings of holiday cheer, which will include a visit from Santa, music, warming by fire pits, and the Festival of Holidays at the Old Stone Store for you to do holiday shopping. If this doesn't get you in the holiday spirit, what will?

​A special "Remembrance Tree" will be set up for you to create personalized ornaments dedicated to friends, loved ones and heroes. The Society will be collecting Toys-for-Tots donations as well as non-perishable food items for the Sheffield Food Pantry.

In order to make this a joyous and fun event, you are asked to follow COVID guidelines, including wearing your mask and remain socially distanced.

