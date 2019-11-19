Sheffield Kiwanis is Hosting a Food Drive

You can help fight hunger this holiday season as Sheffield Kiwanis will be putting on a food drive this Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9am - 4pm at the TD Bank Parking Lot, 271 Main Street in Great Barrington. The food drive will benefit the People's Pantry and Sheffield Pantry. The types of items that will be accepted include non perishables (soup, pasta, peanut butter, tomato sauce, cereal etc.) In addition, Kiwanis will also accept toiletries including shampoo, toothpaste, toilet paper, paper towels, body wash and so on.

Sheffield Kiwanis is part of a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. The club has have proudly served the towns of Alford, Egremont, Great Barrington, Monterey, Mount Washington, New Marlborough and Sheffield since 1954.

You can get more information about Sheffield Kiwanis by going here.