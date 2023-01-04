MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25

It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause.

Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.

This Year's Raffle Will Celebrate a Late Sheffield Kiwanis Member and Create a Brand New Memorial Scholarship

This year a new memorial scholarship is being created for the raffle which is in tribute to late southern Berkshire resident, Jim Collingwood. Jim was a member of Sheffield Kiwanis for many years and was a pillar in the southern Berkshire community. A hard worker, a wonderful family man, and a giving member of the community, Jim was loved by all that knew him.

What is the Prize for the Raffle and Where Can I Get Tickets?

Similar to 2022, this year the grand prize in the Sheffield Kiwanis scholarship raffle will be $25,000 cash. There will be a second prize of $1,500 and a third prize of $500. Anybody from any state can purchase tickets for the raffle by going here. Tickets are $50 each and only $1,500 tickets will be sold. Tickets are also available at the following locations:

WSBS Radio

Berkshire GMC in Sheffield

Gulotta's Mobile

The Frog Restaurant

Watson's Automotive

Seward's Tires

Canaan Auto Parts

Silk's Variety

Berkshire Styles

Dempsey's Auto Sales

Beachetti's Auto

The drawing will take place Saturday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m. at the Frog Restaurant in Sheffield. Ticket holders are not required to be present but are encouraged to attend. If you have any questions, you can call: (413) 717-2073. Good luck!

