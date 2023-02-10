Massachusetts Organization Will be Awarding $25K to 1 Lucky Winner on Feb. 25

Massachusetts residents are still feeling the strain of high food costs, high heating costs, and difficulty in finding affordable housing. It seems like there is no end in sight. In these current times, people are in need of money and assistance more than ever.

One organization that is giving away some big money is the Sheffield Kiwanis Club. Tickets for their annual cash scholarship raffle are on sale right now. As Dave Smith from Sheffield Kiwanis has stated, the tickets aren't cheap as they cost $50 but if you can swing the $50, you'll be in the running to win $25,000 cash on February 25. There is a second prize of $1,500 and a third prize of $500. Only 1,500 tickets will be sold so those are pretty decent odds. Even if you don't win, your money will be going to a great cause as it will be used to go toward scholarships that will be awarded to youth in southern Berkshire County.

Sheffield Kiwanis is Establishing a New Raffle This Year in Tribute to a Past Member and Wonderful Friend

This year's cash raffle is to establish the Jim Collingwood Jr. Memorial Scholarship. Jim was a very dedicated member not only to Sheffield Kiwanis but to the local community, his family, friends, neighbors, and anyone who needed his help. Jim was never in a bad mood, he always had a smile on his face and he loved life. Jim is deeply missed by the local community and by all who knew him.

When/Where Will the Grand Prize Giveaway Take Place?

The grand prize giveaway will be on Feb. 25, 8 pm at the Frog Restaurant on North Main Street in Sheffield. You do not need to be present to win and you don't have to be a Massachusetts resident to purchase a ticket. That's right, anyone can buy a ticket. Sheffield Kiwanis does encourage ticket holders and the community to attend the event as it will add to the fun and excitement of the evening.

Get our free mobile app

Where Can I Purchase Tickets for the Sheffield Kiwanis Scholarship Raffle?

Tickets are available right now by calling (413) 717-2073 or by going here. There are also a number of local businesses that are selling tickets and you can view that list by going here.

Sheffield Kiwanis serves the communities of Sheffield, Great Barrington, New Marlborough, Alford, Egremont, Monterey, and Mt. Washington

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.