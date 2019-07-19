Sheffield Kiwanis Supporting a Family in Need

Sheffield Kiwanis is constantly making a positive impact on the community and the world one child at a time. Money raised from Kiwanis events goes toward scholarships for the youth in the southern Berkshires. In addition, Sheffield Kiwanis supports the youth and community in a variety of ways including the 'Warm The Children' program, 'Stuff a Bus' and more.

Once again, Sheffield Kiwanis is making a difference in the community. This past Thursday (July 18), Pat and Gene Salvi from Sheffield Kiwanis came to the radio station and dropped of an envelope for the Myer family. As you may recall, the Myer family's house was on fire this past Sunday (July 14) and there home is concluded to be a total loss. You can read the original article by going here. In the envelope is $400 worth of Target gift cards to assist the family through this tough time.

It's very uplifting to see the community come together and support this family. First this past Tuesday (July 16) at Sounds of Summer and now with Sheffield Kiwanis' generous donation. We are collecting donations for the family at WSBS and at Sounds of Summer and we thank everyone who is making a positive impact in the lives of the Myer Family.

Article Image: Pat Salvi of Sheffield Kiwanis in the WSBS air studio.