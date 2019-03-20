Sheffield: Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Questionnaire

From the Town of Sheffield

The Town of Sheffield has received a Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) Planning Grant from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. This grant enables Sheffield to plan for and prioritize solutions to build resilience to the effects of climate change. As part of the planning process, Sheffield is gathering information to help develop a plan that includes community feedback. Once the MVP plan is approved, the town becomes an MVP Community eligible for grant funding and other opportunities To participate in the questionnaire, please click here