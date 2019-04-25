Sheffield News Update

Here's a town news up date from Sheffield :

The Town of Sheffield has been working on Municipal Vulnerabilities. The work is almost complete and there will be a public listening session on Monday, Apr. 29, 2019 in the second floor meeting room in Town Hall. The purpose of the session is to share all of the vulnerable locations throughout Town and to seek further comments from the public. This session will be one hour 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

One of the articles on the Annual Town Meeting Warrant seeks approval from voters to change the method of assessing the amounts owed by each of the five towns for the Southern Berkshire Regional School District’s budget. An explanation on this change will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 7:15 at Mt. Everett Regional High School. The Board of Selectmen and Finance Committee have approved this change and urge all residents to attend the session.

The Annual Town Meeting will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 7:00 pm in Mt. Everett High School’s auditorium.

The Annual Town Elections will be held at the Senior Center on Monday, May 13, 2019.

A reminder from Mountain Water Systems for the annual water main hydrant flushing that will take place on Monday, May 6, 2019 beginning at 7:00 pm to approximately 4:00 am. A rain date will be Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

