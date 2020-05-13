Sheffield Road Closure

Berkshire School Road will be closed during the day time hours from Monday May 18, 2020 until Friday May 22, 2020. The road will reopen for the Holiday weekend. Berkshire School Rd will then close and remain closed on Tuesday May 26 for approximately 96 days.

Rt. 41 North and South Undermountain Rd will be closed to through traffic on Monday May 18 and Tuesday May 19 during the day time hours. Mass DOT will be deploying detour signs and have message boards installed to warn truck traffic. They have also scheduled detail officers to be in place to assist with traffic control and detour instructions.

Detour signage will be in effect for both closures.