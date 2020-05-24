Sheffield: Town Updates – Openings, Town Meetings & More

In a press release from the Town of Sheffield sent to WSBS, the town would like you to know that following the Governor’s recent guidance on opening up Massachusetts, Town departments are developing plans to do so. Physical modifications will need to be made in some buildings/offices as all departments consider how to safely provide services. To provide time for this, the Board of Selectmen voted to keep town buildings closed to the public through Jun. 15, 2020.

In the meantime, all Town offices continue to be staffed and employees are available for residents who need assistance. Appointments may be set up if in-person assistance is needed. Call the Town Hall at 413-229-7000 and follow the prompts to contact the appropriate Town Hall office. The mail drop outside Town Hall continues to be available.

The Senior Center continues to provide transportation, Meals-on-Wheels, additional meals and is now taking reservations for Breaking Bread meal pick-ups every Thursday at 5pm. They are available to address Senior needs.

The Bushnell-Sage library will be providing books from their collections to patrons. Go here for updates on this service, as it will be available before Jun 15.

The Transfer Station and the Police Department will continue to operate as they have been.

The Annual Town Meeting is tentatively scheduled for Monday, Jun. 29 at 7pm at Mt. Everett School. Further information will follow.

The Town has a need for volunteers for a number of Board, Commission or Council openings. Go here and scroll to “Boards”, select “Board of Selectmen” and click on the link entitled “Board and Committee Vacancies and Other Volunteer Opportunities for a list of these openings. A short email stating your interest in a position emailed to rlabombard@sheffieldma.gov or letter to Town Hall, if you do not have internet access, is all it takes to have you considered for a position. Please let her know if you are interested as soon as convenient.

Finally, as businesses begin to open the town asks you and your family and friends help in making sure Sheffield businesses opening up or expanding services are able to stay open and that we continue to protect the health of everyone in Sheffield, especially our seniors and those with pre-existing cases. The town has had COVID-19 cases in Sheffield. Make sure you wear a mask or face covering when you go into business or anywhere you can’t stay 6 feet away from everyone.