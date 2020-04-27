Sheffield Tree Project Celebrates Arbor Day (photos)

Massachusetts Certified Arborists Tom Ingersoll, Kieran Yaple and Melissa Levangie Ingersoll joined forces Saturday to celebrate Arbor Day in Sheffield with a day of service.

From a distance, the three pruned 34 trees—on the Sheffield Green, at the Town Hall, and elsewhere in the public view shed. The Sheffield Tree Project has planted over 200 trees since 1997.

The mission of the Shefﬁeld Tree Project is to work with the community to plant and care for a beautiful and diverse population of trees in the public areas of Shefﬁeld, Massachusetts, and to educate the public on the benefits of community forestry.

