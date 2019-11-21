Sheffield Tree Project Tree Planting & Workshop

You are invited to plant a dozen new trees! The Sheffield Tree Project and Sheffield Land Trust will hold their fall tree planting, including a hands-on workshop for those wanting to learn, on Saturday, Nov. 23 starting at 9am. Meet at the first planting location, 585 Salisbury Road in Sheffield. The group anticipates finishing up around noon, so stop by even if you can’t get there right at the start.

This is a family-friendly event, that is free and open to the public. Tom Ingersoll, the noted local arborist, will lead the planting and provide a wealth of information about tree planting and care as each tree is planted.

The trees are planted along public ways so that the whole community can benefit from the trees, but on private property where the families have agreed to provide the watering and care needed to ensure that the trees will survive and have long lives.

Whether you are a novice wanting to learn or a well-seasoned tree planter wanting to just lend a hand (or anywhere in-between), come get your hands dirty and have some fun planting trees you can watch grow over the years!

Dress for the weather, including sturdy shoes. If you have gloves, shovels, rakes or other tools, bring them along. Otherwise, just bring yourself and we’ll furnish the rest.

Seasonal refreshments will be provided.

Directions: From Route 7, take Berkshire School Rd .25 to Salisbury Rd on the left. Go 1.2 miles to the location on the left. (The road takes a sharp right turn about half a mile in.) Look for parking signs.