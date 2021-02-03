Sheriff Bowler and the staff at the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office want to notify the community of an ongoing scam using the facility's phone number.

In a recent Facebook post, the department said they received reports as early as a few this morning that community members were contacted by someone calling under the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office phone number, meaning that it what would read on a caller ID display in someone's homes.

The scammers on the other end call impersonating an inmate and looking for bail money from a family member stating, “Hi Grandma”. Those that are doing this are using a technology called, “Spoofing”. By using this technology, scammers are able to use a known phone number to attempt to scam someone into giving money to them.