Sheriff’s Office Warns of New Phone Scam Using Their Number
Sheriff Bowler and the staff at the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office want to notify the community of an ongoing scam using the facility's phone number.
In a recent Facebook post, the department said they received reports as early as a few this morning that community members were contacted by someone calling under the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office phone number, meaning that it what would read on a caller ID display in someone's homes.
The scammers on the other end call impersonating an inmate and looking for bail money from a family member stating, “Hi Grandma”. Those that are doing this are using a technology called, “Spoofing”. By using this technology, scammers are able to use a known phone number to attempt to scam someone into giving money to them.
Sheriff Bowler wants to inform the community that such scams are actively occurring throughout the community to do harm to us all. If you have received such calls, please hang up immediately and DO NOT provide them with any personal information such as bank account numbers, social security numbers, etc. If you do not recognize the number calling, we advise you to just let it go to voicemail and return the call only if it is a known party calling.
The announcement of this scam comes just a week after city officials released information warning residents, especially our senior citizens, to beware of scams related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?