One thing I love about the Berkshires is we are truly a community that comes together. In times of need, folks are willing to extend a hand, and we see that year round especially during the holiday season.

Many Southern Berkshire Families Need Help Providing Gifts to Their Children This Holiday Season

As the holidays approach, there is another need that is great, and some folks may not realize it. There are a number of families in the southern Berkshires that need assistance in providing gifts for their children this holiday season, and Berkshire South Regional Community Center in Great Barrington is once again stepping in with its Shining Star program.

READ MORE: Hundreds of Berkshire County Children in Need of Warm Winter Clothing

What is the Shining Star Program?

I recently spoke with Susie Kandt from Berkshire South. She discussed the Shining Star Program:

Shining Star is Berkshire South's supplemental holiday gift program. In the month of September, families who thought they could use the help applied for support. We chose a large group. Our first round is a larger group than we've had in past years and we notified those parents and told them that their children are going to be included in the Shining Star Program. In the lobby of Berkshire South, there's a star for each child, and if they are age 12 and under, they can ask for wishlist items and clothing. If they're 13 and older, they'll receive gift cards.

Berkshire South's Shining Star Program is Currently in Need of Shoppers

Susie also mentioned that the Berkshire South Shining Star Program is currently looking for shoppers who are interested in adopting a star or more. If you want to sign up to be a Shining Star Shopper, you can do so by going here.

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What's The Deadline for Dropping Off Gifts at Berkshire South?

Susie said in the interview that unwrapped gifts and gift cards can be dropped off or delivered to Berkshire South. Unwrapped gifts need to be at the center by 8:30 pm on December 1.

Just How Great is The Need This Year for Southern Berkshire Families?

Susie mentioned that the need is greater this year for families who need assistance through the Shining Star Program. Just to paint a picture of that need, it's stated in a Berkshire South media release that this year, 159 youth from 80 families have been selected to participate, including 47 children and teens from 27 new families participating in the program for the first time. Another 35 children and teens are on a waitlist. Keep in mind, all of these families are from the southern Berkshires. So, these are local folks- your neighbor or friend who needs the assistance. You can donate and learn more about the Shining Star program by going here.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born Looking back on trends from 1924 through 2023, Stacker gathered a list of toys that came out each holiday season that captivated the public zeitgeist. Gallery Credit: Stacker