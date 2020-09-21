Shop And Help Out A Worthy Cause

The Berkshire Food Co-Op on Bridge Street in Great Barrington stresses community support each and every day as they believe during these trying times we can all make a big difference to band together and look out for the well being of our neighbors throughout south county and the entire tri-state region.

Starting on September 24th, the grocery store is giving back by donating 5 % of their Thursday proceeds to a random non-profit organization. This week's beneficiary: Community Learning In The Berkshires (aka CLuB) seeks to meet the urgent needs of working families as they are struggling to fill the childcare gap brought along by the COVID-19 pandemic,

Five human service organizations created CLuB as their mission is to establish low and no-cost remote learning sites for area students which also provides full-day supervision and enrichment activities. To assist in helping out this worthy cause in our backyard, check out The Berkshire Food Co-Op web site by going here

The supermarket is open 7 days a week between the hours of 9 am and 7 pm. You can get more details on the Nickel Back Thursday fund-raisers by calling (413) 528-9697. They are instrumental in providing generosity, cooperation and care for the local environment as this local business strives to be a transformative force in our community as their values of honesty, openness and social responsibility serve as key points in serving the people with healthy food options at reasonable prices each and every day with a solid commitment to local agriculture and educational outreach.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Berkshire Food Co-Op for on-air and on-line usage)