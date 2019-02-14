Short Term Rental Workshop

Berkshire Regional Planning Commission is pleased to invite you to a workshop facilitated by Attorney J. Raymond Miyares of Miyares and Harrington LLP on the Commonwealth’s new short-term rental law. The workshop is planned for Thursday, Mar. 7 at 6:00 P.M. at Lee Middle and High School located at 300 Greylock Street in Lee, MA.

The workshop will provide guidance on the law’s implications regarding municipal actions. While there is no cost to attend, registration is required. Please register for the workshop by going here .

On Dec. 28, 2018, Governor Charlie Baker signed H.4841, 'An Act Regulating and Insuring Short-term Rentals,' into law. The regulation, insurance, and taxation of short-term rentals is a topic of increasing concern in the Berkshires.

Berkshire Regional Planning Commission is offering this workshop to provide guidance to municipalities on navigating the new legal realities of short-term rentals.

There are various issues local governments will confront with the adoption of this law and significant questions about exactly what should and can be done at the local level.

This workshop will address such issues as rental registry, inspection, insurance, taxations and fee.

In the event of snow or icy weather please call (413) 442-1521 extension 15 after 2:00 P.M. to learn if the meeting has been cancelled.

