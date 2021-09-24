Should MA Dump Inspection Stickers? Only 14 States Require Them Annually
I was surprised to see that only 14 states in the United States require annual motor vehicle inspection stickers. I always assumed that having to go through the inspection process and pay your $35 to receive a sticker was commonplace among all 50 states. That is not the case.
On one hand, I get it. We should have inspections and have our vehicles pass to receive a valid sticker in order to ensure we are under the safest conditions possible when on the road. On the other hand, this study from 2017, shows that traffic accidents in states that require vehicle inspection stickers were no more or less deadly than states that don't require them.
In that case, why keep them? Probably as a way for the state to make money. Think about it, if Massachusetts eliminates inspection stickers, the state would have to find an alternative way to make up for that revenue.
As mentioned previously, of the 50 U.S. states only 14 of them currently require annual safety inspections according to Headlights. The following states include:
- Hawaii
- Illinois
- Louisville
- Maine
- North Carolina
- New York
- New Hampshire
- Massachusetts
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- West Virginia
The following five states require either safety testing every other year or have special requirements according to Headlights. The following are:
- Delaware
- Illinois
- Nebraska
- Mississippi
- Rhode Island
This past March, the state of Maine attempted to do away with inspection stickers for vehicles less than 20 years old but that bill did not pass. What are your thoughts on our state? Should Massachusetts do away with the inspection process or do you feel that it should stay the way it is?
