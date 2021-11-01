Should The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Just Be Rock & Roll?
The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place on October 30, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio, and it looked to be a wonderful time with all types of artists music, if you want to watch you will have to wait and also get HBO will be available to watch Saturday, November 20, 2021, on HBO and HBO Max.
So who was inducted? , let us take a look:
PERFORMER CATEGORY
Foo Fighters, One Of My Favorites!
Anthony McNamara/Youtube
The Go-Go’s
Random Amusements/Youtube
JAY-Z, He did not perform, he just gave a speech. Then Dave Chappelle hit the stage as Jay's surprise inductor.
He said, quote,
"I need everybody in rock and roll to know that even though we are honoring him, he is ours. He is hip-hop. Forever and ever and a day."
Nick P./Youtube
Carole King, this was her second time being inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame. Do you know who she was inducted with the first time?
It’s A Concert Night/Youtube
Todd Rundgren Todd said he would not play at the awards show, but he then changed his mind.
Ken Owen Video Vault/Youtube
Tina Turner chose not to travel from Switzerland to accept her honor in person.
AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD
Clarence Avant
MUSICAL EXCELLENCE AWARD
LL Cool J
Billy Preston, also known as the fifth Beatle
Randy Rhoads
EARLY INFLUENCE AWARD
Kraftwerk
Gil Scott-Heron
Charley Patton
This class features several two-time inductees, including Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters, previously inducted with Nirvana in 2014), Carole King (previously inducted with Gerry Goffin in 1990) and Tina Turner (previously inducted with Ike and Tina Turner in 1991).
Yummy On Wheels: Are These The Best Food Trucks In The Berkshires & Surrounding
Yummy, Read More: Awesome Restaurants That Are Gems Here In Massachusetts
Delish, Read More: Wonderful Hidden Restaurant Gems On The Mohawk Trail