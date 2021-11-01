Should The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Just Be Rock & Roll?

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place on October 30, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio, and it looked to be a wonderful time with all types of artists music, if you want to watch you will have to wait and also get HBO will be available to watch Saturday, November 20, 2021, on HBO and HBO Max.

So who was inducted? , let us take a look:

PERFORMER CATEGORY

Foo Fighters, One Of My Favorites!



Anthony McNamara/Youtube

The Go-Go’s



Random Amusements/Youtube

JAY-Z, He did not perform, he just gave a speech. Then Dave Chappelle hit the stage as Jay's surprise inductor.

He said, quote,

"I need everybody in rock and roll to know that even though we are honoring him, he is ours. He is hip-hop. Forever and ever and a day."



Nick P./Youtube

Carole King, this was her second time being inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame. Do you know who she was inducted with the first time?



It’s A Concert Night/Youtube

Todd Rundgren Todd said he would not play at the awards show, but he then changed his mind.



Ken Owen Video Vault/Youtube

Tina Turner chose not to travel from Switzerland to accept her honor in person.

AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD

Clarence Avant

MUSICAL EXCELLENCE AWARD

LL Cool J

Billy Preston, also known as the fifth Beatle

Randy Rhoads

EARLY INFLUENCE AWARD

Kraftwerk

Gil Scott-Heron

Charley Patton

This class features several two-time inductees, including Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters, previously inducted with Nirvana in 2014), Carole King (previously inducted with Gerry Goffin in 1990) and Tina Turner (previously inducted with Ike and Tina Turner in 1991).

Get our free mobile app

Yummy On Wheels: Are These The Best Food Trucks In The Berkshires & Surrounding

Yummy, Read More: Awesome Restaurants That Are Gems Here In Massachusetts

Delish, Read More: Wonderful Hidden Restaurant Gems On The Mohawk Trail