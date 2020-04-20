Should Wearing Gloves in Public be Mandatory

Last week we asked and discussed whether or not wearing a mask in public should be mandatory in the state of Massachusetts. You can view that post by going here. We received quite a variety of responses. Many people said "yes" while many others said "no" and both sides weren't shy to give their reasons for their feelings and opinions on the issue.

Taking it a step further, I have seen people (both employees and customers) wearing vinyl gloves when working/shopping in grocery stores. It's just another way of practicing safe health while avoiding the spread of germs during the coronavirus pandemic.

So what do you think? Should we all be wearing gloves when out in public? Should wearing gloves be a choice? Should the practice be mandatory? Should there be a penalty for failing to wear gloves? If so, what should the penalty be?

