Show Your Artistic Savvy In A “Virtual” Way

For over 2 months, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to Berkshire Paint and Sip's LIVE classroom instruction throughout our listening area. After careful consideration, Michelle Iglesias and Laura Wainwright have decided to offer a trio of "virtual" classes during the month of May as all participants will interact with the designated instructor and they will offer critiques on your work just like they would if you were in person.

The first offering will take place on Thursday, May 21st from 5 to 7 pm as you will create a locally inspired image of Mount Greylock At Dusk. Your $28 donation will include all painting materials or you can contribute $15 as all proceeds will benefit The Berkshire Community College Honors Program.

The second class will be held on Saturday, May 23rd from 6 to 8 pm as you'll paint a locally inspired image of the Sheffield Covered Bridge. Your $25 donation also includes all painting materials OR a $15 contribution will assist Mount Everett High School.

A third installment on Friday, May 29th from 6 to 8 pm gives you the chance to create a bright summer image of Sunflowers In A Vase. Your $25 donation will also include all painting materials OR a contribution of $15 will go towards the Berkshire County Boy Scouts.

Registration is required for any or all of these courses. Log on to the Berkshire County Paint and Sip web site by going here OR call (413) 205-8346. Michelle and Laura are looking forward to having you back as you can show off your artistic talents and down the road when things stabilize, LIVE classes will be offered once again throughout the tri-state region.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Berkshire Paint and Sip for on-air and on-line usage)