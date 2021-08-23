Shows At Tanglewood Were Being Postponed Over the Weekend And Beyond

The show that was to happen last night did not go down yesterday because of the tropical storm that came to visit our region, the performance with Judy Collins and Richard Thompson with special guest Jesse Colin Young was postponed.

Also, due to illness, Brandi Carlile’s performance at Tanglewood on that was to happen this past Saturday was also (with opening act Mavis Staples) will not take place as scheduled. We are actively endeavoring to reschedule the date to 2022, and all current tickets will be honored for this date.

All ticket holders are asked to contact Symphony Charge via email at tickets@bso.org or call 617-266-1200 if they have any questions. We appreciate your support and thank you for your understanding.

Another concert that was going to happen this Saturday was a part of their Popular Artist Series, John Legend with special guests The War and Treaty Has Been canceled and there are no new dates set for this show.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band have chosen to postpone their June 19, 2021 concert at Tanglewood to June 17, 2022.

Here is another ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and concerns for the health and safety of all, James Taylor has rescheduled his performance originally planned for Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Tanglewood to Tuesday, August 31, 2021, and now rescheduled for July 4, 2022.

Ticketholders have the following options you can hold on to your ticket for the newly scheduled date, donate the value of the ticket to the BSO, receive a credit towards a future purchase or request a refund by please contacting Symphony Charge at 617-266-1200 or tickets@bso.org.

