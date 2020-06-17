Sign-Up For This Year’s “Wirtual Wild Thing” Run & Walk

Attention recreational runners and outdoor lovers: Get ready to participate in the 5th annual Pleasant Valley Sanctuary's Wild Thing Trail Race. This "can't miss" event includes a 5k and 10k trail race starting and ending at Pleasant Valley as the bulk of this run takes place at Kennedy Park on Main Street in "Lovely Lenox"

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this years race format has changed, but the spirit of this event remains in full force as participants from all over the world can walk, run or hike in their own neighborhood or favorite local natural area. Competition will begin on Wednesday, June 24th and continues until Sunday, June 28th featuring a 5k and 10k trail race as carriage roads and single track take top priority.

Participants can track, walk or hike by using their favorite app. Upon completion, you can post a screen shot of time and distance at the Virtual Wild Thing Facebook event page by going here. Don't forget to share a photo of yourself before, during or after the activity. If you are using the Pleasant Valley/Kennedy Park as everyone will be eligible to win prizes both locally and anywhere. To register go to the Mass Audubon web site by going here.

Prizes will be awarded for the fastest male and female runner in the 5 and 10k routes at Kennedy Par and for a number of fun and creative categories. There is a suggested $10 donation to register for this event as all proceeds benefit education programs throughout Berkshire county as they reach hundreds of students virtually as schools shifted to on-line learning..

Participating sponsors include Greylock Federal Credit Union, Mill Town, Berkshire Engineering, Lenox Land Trust, the Town of Lenox and the Kennedy Park Committee.

