Circulating all over social media in the last few days is a picture taped to the door at the main entrance to Regal Cinemas in The Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough.

The sign reads that the theater is permanently closed; however, google, their website, and the information line (844-462-7432) are acting like it's business as usual.

attachment-IMG_4581 loading...

attachment-IMG_4582 loading...

attachment-IMG_4586 loading...

attachment-IMG_4585 loading...

A representative from Regal Cinemas or The Berkshire Mall could not be reached for comment as of Tuesday afternoon.

On an unrelated, but "rumored to be related" issue is that, patrons and passersby alike at the adjacent Target, have noticed porta pottys out in front of the retailer.

attachment-IMG_4583 loading...

We here at Live 95.9 are not in the business of printing hearsay; however, the general consensus from the public is that the mall is having some plumbing and/or water issues therefore closing Target's restroom, hence the porta pottys outside.

It has been said that the same issue is plaguing the movie theater, hence their abrupt closure.

Thus far, a call to and a message left to the Target Media line (612) 696-3400 have been unreturned.

Story to be updated...