Single In 2022? Study Says Mass. One Of The Best “Dating” States

Here it is, one month into a new year, 2022. Valentines Day is on the way and we're still dealing with a major pandemic. And you're still single. Which is absolutely OK if you're happy with that.

However, if you're unhappily single, never give up hope. In fact, if you're a Massachusetts resident, your chances of finding that special someone are pretty good, at least according to a new study.

The personal finance website WalletHub released a report on Monday that looks at the best and worst states for single people in 2022. And if you're looking for love this Valentine's Day, you could do far worse than Massachusetts.

According to the study, how much money you have and how good you look aren't the only things your potential mate is looking at in terms of landing a date and starting a relationship.

WalletHub looked at all 50 states and compared them based on numerous factors within three main categories:

Dating Economics

Dating Opportunities

Romance & Fun

In the study, dating economics was determined by several different factors including median credit score and average price for a date night in different states. The dating opportunities portion of the study was determined by factors such as online dating opportunities and mobile dating(Massachusetts was ranked pretty high in this area) opportunities.

Finally, the romance and fun portion of the study was determined by factors such as most restaurants and movie theaters per capita and the lowest and highest crime rate. Not surprisingly, California and New York landed at #1 and #2 respectively on the list for the Best States To Be Single.

Both states landed at the top of the list in both the Romance & Fun category, and also the Dating Opportunities category. However, California was ranked dead last at #50 with New York at #49 in the Dating Economics category.

Our own great state of Massachusetts fared pretty well coming in the top 10. The Bay State was ranked 7th on the list for the Best States To Be Single in. Massachusetts came in at #3 for Dating Opportunities and #10 for Romance & Fun. What prevented Massachusetts from ranking higher was no doubt the Dating Economics category where out of 50 states, Massachusetts placed 47th.

All in all, the rest of New England did well also. The only New England state to miss the top 25 was Maine who almost made it, coming in at #26. Connecticut did the next best after Massachusetts, ranking at #15, followed by New Hampshire at #20, Vermont at #22, and Rhode Island at #23.

For more complete data and analysis on the study, check it out for yourself on WalletHub's website here.

