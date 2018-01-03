‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ Cast Reunites to Celebrate America Ferrera’s Pregnancy

Nothing comes between a girl and her besties, and the cast of Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants have proven that by reuniting 13 years after shooting the film (10 years after shooting its sequel) to celebrate America Ferrera's recently announced pregnancy.

Amber Tamblyn posted a photo on Twitter of herself along with Ferrera , Alexis Bledel and Blake Lively (notice all the denim??) with the caption: "Didn’t think anything could beat kicking off the new year with the # TIMESUP initiative, but then..."

Ferrera shared the same photo on Instagram with a similar sentiment. "Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood," she wrote. "We’ve got work to do for the next generation. Let’s get to it. #TIMESUP "

The Ugly Betty star and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, announced that they were expecting their first child on Sunday, December 31st, via Instagram. “We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear,” the caption read.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants castmates have been BFFs since shooting the first film in 2005. In 2013, the foursome posed for a photoshoot with EW . "We’ve been a part of each other’s lives in really meaningful ways that go beyond making a movie together,” Ferrera told EW then. “We almost forget that we made a movie together because our friendship was created from so many other experiences. The fact that our friendship started in this beautiful film that was so meaningful to all of us and to our lives and our careers and to our friendship, we are always so grateful for it.”