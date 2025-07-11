Six Flags Is Closing 2 Of Their U.S. Theme Parks–Is One Of Them In Massachusetts?

Big news just came across my desk, Massachusetts residents. One of the most popular theme park chains in the country just announced that it will be closing TWO of its American theme parks!

That's horrible news, right? Who among us doesn't have fond summertime memories of spending the day at either Six Flags New England, located in Agawam, Massachusetts, or Six Flags Great Escape in Lake George, New York?

According to MassLive, the operator of the amusement parks made the recent announcement that two of the parks will be closing sooner rather than later, unfortunately.

MassLive reports that, luckily, for those of us who live in the Northeast at least, Six Flags New England and Six Flags Great Escape will remain open for now (and hopefully long into the future)!

One of the two parks slated for closure is Six Flags America & Hurricane Harbor in Maryland. MassLive says, according to a statement from the company, the Maryland property will close after the 2025 season.

The second location to shut down is Six Flags California's Great America in Santa Clara. That location is due to close when the property's lease expires within a few years, give or take.

So grab the family and head to our local Six Flags theme parks as soon as possible for a great day of adventure and summer fun while you can, because who knows when it's going to be too late?

That's a great picture above, isn't it? That's the view from the "Colossus" Ferris Wheel at Six Flags New England. Check out the rest of the story by visiting MassLive's website here.

