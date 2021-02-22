Six Flags has announced that they will open all 26 of their amusement and water parks in North America for the 2021 season.

Announcements on Six Flags New England and Six Flags Great Escape Facebook pages confirm that the park will open on schedule. Six Flags Great Escape Lake George lists May 1 as their opening day, whereas New England just says "Spring 2021" without a specified date.

Many of the parks are set to open in the next few weeks, though some of the water parks and parks in northern cities, like the Agawam, MA, and Lake George, NY locations, will open later in the Spring.

The announcement highlighted strict guidelines for guests and park staff. According to CNN, the company worked with public health experts to develop a reopening plan that “meets or exceeds federal, state and local guidelines for sanitization, hygiene, and social distancing protocols." They will limit the number of people in its parks and guests will have to make reservations before their visits. Masks will be required for all workers and guests and they will also have to pass temperature checks. The company is also taking steps to encourage social distancing on rides, in lines and seating areas, and other areas around its parks.