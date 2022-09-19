Six Flags On The Verge Of Going Under

Six Flags, as they say in Agawam "The Thrill Capital of New England." Over the weekend my girlfriend and I, and a few other friends decided to take a trip to Six Flags England for the day since we haven't gone since 2019 before the pandemic. Which by the way before the pandemic, there were times you had to wait almost an hour just to get into the park and sometimes almost an hour to get on a ride!

Last Saturday night, we were in the park in not even less than 5 minutes. Even the transit from the parking lot, to the park didn't have a line! And not to mention the technology they have going through security now. Bottom line is, the attendance was really low. Now I understand it was also the same weekend "The BIG E" kicked off, however doing a little research it seems to be an issue at all Six Flags locations.

So what's the inside scoop?

According to a posts made back in August, attendance at all Six Flags Amusement Parks across the USA has been down 22% since last year. We're talking a 5 million out of 28 million guest decrease since 2019! Six Flags CEO and President Selim Bassoul explained recently to make up for lost revenue, there has been a slight increase in ticket prices as well as a bigger "FrightFest" (what I'm looking forward to), and "Octoberfest."

Overall despite some of the struggles, I will continue to make frequent visits to their theme parks across the Northeast Region. My favorite rides to hit are Carousal, Thunderbolt, Kontiki, Tea Cups, The Scrambler, Cat Woman's Whip, Gotham City, and of course the bumper cars!

