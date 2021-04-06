House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced today that late U.S. Capitol Officer and Berkshire County native William ‘Billy’ F. Evans will lie in honor in the United States Capitol Rotunda.

The North Adams native and 18 year veteran of the Capitol Police force was killed last Friday, April 2, in the line of duty.

A ceremony will take place a week from today on Tuesday, April 13 at 10:30 a.m. on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol. There will be a Congressional Tribute planned for 11 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the events will be invitation only. Fellow members of the U.S. Capitol Police will be able to attend a private viewing from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The flag that was flying above the U.S. Capitol the Friday Evans was killed was lowered by his fellow officers and prepared for his family, who will be presented with it at next week's ceremony.

In addition to the announcement from Pelosi and Schumer today, the family of Evans released a statement as well: