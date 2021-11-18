Author: Jesse Stewart

If you were a kid growing up in the late '80s/early '90s you probably noticed that wrestling was everywhere. I remember going to The Toy Works in Pittsfield and KB Toys in the Berkshire Mall (Lanesborough) and begging my mother to buy me the latest World Wrestling Federation (WWF now WWE) Hasbro action figures and Tonka Wrestling Buddies. Sometimes she would bend but when it came Birthday and Christmas time, she and Santa loaded me up with plenty of the figurines and stuffed heroes that I couldn't live without.

I was nine (1991) when I became a mega wrestling fan and a true blue Hulkamaniac. Hulk Hogan was my guy, bar none. In January of 1992, for my 10th birthday, my dad and uncle took my friends and me to experience the Royal Rumble live in Albany...an experience that I'll never forget. It was the best of times to be a wrestling fan even with a steroid scandal about to rear its ugly head in Vince McMahon's (owner and chairman of the WWF) direction.

Another exciting wrestling experience I underwent was when the World Wrestling Federation made a stop at the Boys and Girls Club in Pittsfield back in the summer of 1994. I couldn't believe that the WWF (the highest promotion on the mountain) was coming to Berkshire County. Sure, there were always indie shows popping up every so often in the Berkshires, but this was the WWF. Needless to say, I was in attendance for this show.

By 1994, Hulk Hogan had long left the promotion to work on his 'Thunder in Paradise' television show and then eventually migrate to WCW (Vince McMahon's biggest competition back then) but the WWF show in Pittsfield was still exciting. Many of the top stars of that time including Lex Luger, Yokozuna, Adam Bomb, Virgil, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, and Harvey Wippleman were all featured at this event. I was seated in the third row and I thought it was awesome to be able to pat the wrestlers on their shoulders when they made their ring entrance.

I learned later on that this wasn't the first time the WWF came to Berkshire County's biggest city. The promotion had made stops to Pittsfield in 1985 as well as 1975 and I'm sure there are other times that I'm forgetting. However, the show in the '90s was my experience and I loved every minute of it. From the close-up spectacle of the superstars hammering on each other to the merchandise tables, to rabid fans booing Harvey relentlessly, even to the point of spitting on his jacket, this event was euphoric, to say the least.

Were you in attendance for any of the Pittsfield WWF wrestling events? If so, I would love to hear about your memories of the show(s).

