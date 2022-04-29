Pittsfield Commissioner of Public Works, Ricardo Morales, announced on "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" a month ago that the e-scooter rental company "Bird" would be coming to the city starting on April 13th.

WELL, THEY'RE HERE.

Over the last few days, some residents of Pittsfield have been seen using the city's newest mode of transportation on social media. Marjo and I announced on Friday that I would be taking my first ride on one!

So, they are super easy to access and use. Just download the app, choose your method of payment, scan the QR code, accept the agreement, and off you go.

When you're done, the only thing the app requires is that you take a picture of the scooter safely parked and the transaction will end.

Good stuff!